Paramjit Singh (1985 -2023), Ipoh

With heartfelt sadness we would like to inform the passing on of our beloved

PARAMJIT SINGH S/O LATE JASWANT SINGH

27.1.1985 – 25.4.2023.

Age 38. Passed away suddenly on 25th April 2023.

He will be deeply missed & his memories will stay in our hearts forever

Grandson of Late Pola Singh & Late Nanjo Kaur (Paternal); Late Hemat Singh & Late Pargas Kaur (Maternal).

Mother: Charan Kaur

Brother: Jagjit Singh I Sister-in-law: Melinder Rani

Sister: Jaspreeth Kaur | Brother-in-Law: Nirmal Singh

Nieces: Kanishkka Kaur, Samryinaa Kaur, Khushleen Kaur.

Uncles, Aunties, Cousins, Relatives & Friends

Path da Bhog: 6th May 2023 (Saturday), from 6 pm – 8pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Tanjung Rambutan, Ipoh.

Please contact: Jaggy: 019-3818910, Jiteh : 018-6695220 for any further information required.

Entry: 1 May 2023

