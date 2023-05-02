Dr Gernal Singh Sidhu (1949 – 2023), Previously General Practitioner at Poliklinik Pembedahan Bandar Jalan Raja Laut & Jalan Ipoh

DR GERNAL SINGH SIDHU

3.11.1949 – 1.5.2023

Village: Bhathal

Wife: Nermal Kaur Sandhu

Son of Late Mr Kundan Singh and Late Madam Amarjeet Kaur (Bukit Mertajam, Penang)

Son-in-Law of Late Mr Bhajnik Singh (Batu Gajah) and Late Madam Amar Kaur

Children / Spouses: Dr Jasmin Kaur Sidhu / Dr Sathvinder Singh (Hospital Serdang)

Grandchildren: Saira Kaur Sidhu

Leaving behind his brother, sister, brother in laws, sister in laws, nephews and nieces.

Last respects at residence 22, Jalan Vethavanam, Taman Kaya, 3 1/2 Miles, off Jalan Ipoh, 51100 Kuala Lumpur on 2 May 2023 (Tuesday) evening and 3 May 2023 (Wednesday) morning

Cortege will leave the residence on 3 May 2023 (Wednesday) at 12 noon and crematorium will be at Kampung Tunku 229, MPPJ, Petaling Jaya crematorium at 1pm.

Path da Bhog: 13 May 2023 (Saturday), from 5pm to 7pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Dr Sathvinder (012 590 6132)

Dr Jasmin (012 518 8663)

A simple, humble and very hardworking father & husband who has left his family behind with wonderful memories to cherish forever. Special thanks to the caretakers.

| Entry: 2 May 2023 | Source: Family

