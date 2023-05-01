In Loving Memory: Harvir Singh Panesar (1991 – 2022)

FIRST BARSI

HARVIR SINGH PANESAR

(1991 – 2022)

Grandson of Late Surjit Singh Panesar & Late Sardar Jeswant Singh Dhaunsi

Father: Updesh Singh

Mother: Harjit Kaur

Brother: Hardish Singh

Sister: Prishveen Kaur

Dearly loved & deeply missed by Grandmother, uncles, aunties, relatives and friends.

Akhand Path from 5 May (Friday) to 7 May 2023 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Subang

Program

5 May (Friday): 8.30am Kirtan; 9am: Akhand Path Arambh

6 May (Saturday): Akhand Path continues

7 May 2023 (Sunday): 8.30am Akhand Path Semapti, Ardas & Breakfast. 10am-12noon Kirtan & Katha Darbar

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the Panesar Family.

Contact:

Gurmit 016 215 4336

Hardish 012 359 3130

| Entry: 1 May 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here