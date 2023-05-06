SPM seminar for Punjabi students in Malaysia

SPM Punjabi examination seminar in Ipoh on 28 April 2023 organised by Khalsa Diwan Malaysia – Photo: KDM

By Santokh Singh Randhawa | Malaysia |

The PT3 examination has been dropped since 2020. As a result, the Punjabi paper is only available at SPM level.

There has been a drastic change in the format and syllabus of the Punjabi paper, for example the translation question of Punjabi to Malay and from Malay to Punjabi has been dropped. Besides the Punjabi paper has been reformatted to align with other Languages.

We are proud to note that in the past, our Punjabi Language results, both at PT3 & SPM levels have always been above other Languages and in some years even reached 100% passes.

To upgrade the Punjabi students, Khalsa Diwan Malaysia held two seminars, one for the North Zone at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh on 28th April 2023 and for the South Zone at Club Aman K.L on 29th April 2023.

More than 200 students, attended the said seminars. The teachers teaching the students also attended the said course.

Our experienced and dedicated experts in the relevant fields shared the information and thought the students on answering the questions.

Khalsa Diwan Malaysia is making all out efforts to keep the mother tongue alive and encourage the students to sit for the SPM Punjabi Language examination.

In our efforts, we solicit the support and encouragement from the Sikh Community at large. Lets together make efforts to keep our beloved “Boli” alive.

In the Service of Panth.

(Santokh Singh Randhawa is the president of the Ipoh-based Khalsa Diwan Malaysia)

SPM Punjabi examination seminar in Kuala Lumpur on 29 April 2023 organised by Khalsa Diwan Malaysia – Photo: KDM

