Jasvir Singh to continue as Pahang MB special officer

Jasvir Singh receives letter of appointment from Pahang MB Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail on June 21, 2023 – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Bentong councillor Jasvir Singh Ram Singh will continue to serve as Pahang Menteri Besar’s special officer for the Sikh community for another year.

Jasvir, who is also the Bentong gurdwara management committee president, received the letter of award from Pahang MB Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail today (June 21). He will serve until June 30, 2024.

