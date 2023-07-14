Sikhs from Britain, Kenya, Singapore and Australia attend Malaysian semagam

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Some 70 participants from Britain, Kenya, Singapore and Australia will be joining Malaysian Sikhs for a three-day Sikh prayer gathering in Kuala Lumpur.

The event, called the Gurmat Semagam Malaysia 2023, will run from 14-16 July 2023 at Gurdwara Sahib Parliament.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here