Klang gurdwara hosts dental health exhibition

Dr Mandeep Singh and team from Klang Dental Health Office organised a dental health exhibition at Gurdwara Sahib Klang, Selangor, on Aug 19, 2023 – Photo: KDHO Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Some five dozen Sikhs attended an exhibition and free check-up organised by the Klang Dental Health Office on Aug 19.

The 12-person team, led by Dr Mandeep Singh, also provided dental health advice for participants from the Klang district.

