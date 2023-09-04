Melvinder Singh (1984 – 2023), Advocates & Solicitors Melvin Yasmin & Associates

We are sad to announce the passing of

MELVINDER SINGH

Advocates & Solicitors Melvin Yasmin & Associates

August 20, 1984 – September 4, 2023

Son of Late Manjit Singh (Bob, Air Panas) & Late Salbeer Kaur

Passed away suddenly on 4th Sept 2023 leaving behind and deeply missed by:

Wife: Kugapriya Ganasan

Sons: Prince Melvin Singh, Tyrell Melvin Singh, Shiv Aaryan Melvin Singh

Brothers & Sister: Inderdave Singh / Rashvin Kaur, Gurmeetpal Singh, Anishajit Kaur

Prayers at home No 22, Jalan U13/53F Eeres Eco Ardance, Shah Alam 40170, Selangor will start at 10am on Wednesday, 6th Sept 2023, after which the cortege will leave at 1.00pm for cremation at 3pm at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Gurmeetpal Singh (+6 010-203 5283)

Diana (+60 14-877 2466)

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

