South Korea stuns Malaysian men’s hockey team, now faces China wall

After three victories in the men’s hockey at the Asian Games 2023, Malaysia tasted it first defeat in Group B when they were stunned by the South Koreans 4-3today (Sept 30) in Hangzhou, China.

The Malaysian goals came from Razie Rahim (fifth minute, penalty stroke, 44th) and Faizal Saari (30th). But they won’t enough to keep the advance of the Koreans who managed to seal two penalty strokes.

Pool B consists South Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia. In opening games, Malaysia defeated Thailand 9-0 and Oman 11-1.

Now, Malaysia will face host China to ensure a place in the semi-finals. China had surprised South Korea 3-2 in an earlier match.

Singapore is placed in Pool A along with India, Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. It has lost to India 16-1, Pakistan 11-0 and Bangladesh 7-3.

