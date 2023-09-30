In Loving Memory: Mata Harjit Kaur (1931 – 2022), Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

FIRST MITHI YAAD

MATA HARJIT KAUR

11.2.1931 – 21.10.2022

Age: 91

Village: Jagmalwali

Husband: Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Bhagi Wandar

Deeply missed and forever cherished by Children, Son in law, Daughters in Law, Grandchildren and Great Grandchild

Path da Bhog: 15th October 2023 (Sunday), from 10 am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Jalan Raja Alang, Kuala Lumpur. Guru ka langgar will be served.

Contact:

Jagjit Singh: 012 309 4620

Manjit Kaur: 012 692 4620

Taranjit Singh: 011 2133 3411

A loving, devoted wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother. She is deeply missed and fondly remembered by all

Entry: 30 Sept 2023

