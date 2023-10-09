Jasvinder Singh Gill (1988 – 2023), Setapak Indah

JASVINDER SINGH GILL A/L PRAMJIT SINGH

Setapak Indah

5.3.1988 – 9.10.2023

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved son.

Leaving behind:

Parents: Pramjit Singh & Mahindar Kaur (Mimi)

Paternal grandparents: Late Sdr. Lal Singh & Mata Amar Kaur (Setapak)

Maternal grandparents: Late Sdr Amar Singh & Late Mata Amar Kaur (Sea Park)

Uncles, aunties, cousins, relatives and friends.

FUNERAL PROGRAMME: 11th October 2023 (Wednesday)

Last respects on 11th October 2023 (Wednesday), from 10am to 12 pm, at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Lot 294,295 Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur. Sukhmani Sahib Path will start at 10 am & Saskar / Cremation: 12pm, 11th October 2023 (Wednesday)

A loving Son, Brother, Grandson, who will be fondly remembered for all the lives he has touched with his generosity, kindness & charm.

His loss has left a void in the lives of those who knew him.

Jasvin was a true blessing and gift to all who knew him. Our lives are richer for knowing him.

“The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said or explained.”

Contact persons:

Mahindar Singh @ JJ – 019 6622119

Pramjit Singh – 019 3370548

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 9 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

