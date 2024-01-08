Arjit Kaur @ Moni (1957 – 2023), Formerly Jerantut

ARJIT KAUR A/P PARITAM SINGH @ MONI

8.1.1957 – 7.1.2024

Formerly from JERANTUT

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dearest Arjit Kaur A/P Paritam Singh known as Moni, on 7th January 2024.

Daughter of Late Paritam Singh & Saraswathy @ Jito A/P Balla Ram

Spouse of Late Dershan Singh Sandhu (Formerly from Bentong, Pahang)

Children / Spouse:

Navinder Kaur Sandhu

Vikramjit Singh Sandhu / Jasmeet Kaur Puarr

Lakbir Kaur @ Fatima Zahra Dershan / Sameer Esmail Adam

Manjeet Singh Sandhu

Grandchildren: Harvin Richard Molyneux, Jasmin Kaur Molyneux, Muhammad Ali Sameer, Muhammad Aqeel Sameer, Angadjit Singh Sandhu, Harvirjit Singh Sandhu

Siblings: Parveen, Minder Singh, Gerchan Singh, Sawatri, Sarabjeet Singh, Sarabjeet Kaur

Cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

LAST RESPECTS

9 Jan 2024 (Tuesday), 10.30am – 12.30pm at residence

Cortege leaves at 12.30pm

No 22A, Lorong 2G/1, Taman Bukit Bendera, 28400, Mentakab, Pahang

SASKAAR/ CREMATION

1pm, 9 Jan 2024 (Tuesday)

Tanah Perkuburan Hindu, No 2720, Jalan Bukit Kelulut, Kampung Tualang Ulu, 28000, Temerloh

Contact Person:

+65 9423 7600 – Vikramjit @ Vicky

+60 11 3130 3863 – Manjeet

+60 11 1111 1379 – Jassi

| Entry: 8 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

