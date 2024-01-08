Arjit Kaur @ Moni (1957 – 2023), Formerly Jerantut

ARJIT KAUR A/P PARITAM SINGH @ MONI
8.1.1957 – 7.1.2024
Formerly from JERANTUT
With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dearest Arjit Kaur A/P Paritam Singh known as Moni, on 7th January 2024.
Daughter of Late Paritam Singh & Saraswathy @ Jito A/P Balla Ram
Spouse of Late Dershan Singh Sandhu (Formerly from Bentong, Pahang)
Children / Spouse:
Navinder Kaur Sandhu
Vikramjit Singh Sandhu / Jasmeet Kaur Puarr
Lakbir Kaur @ Fatima Zahra Dershan / Sameer Esmail Adam
Manjeet Singh Sandhu
Grandchildren: Harvin Richard Molyneux, Jasmin Kaur Molyneux, Muhammad Ali Sameer, Muhammad Aqeel Sameer, Angadjit Singh Sandhu, Harvirjit Singh Sandhu
Siblings: Parveen, Minder Singh, Gerchan Singh, Sawatri, Sarabjeet Singh, Sarabjeet Kaur
Cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
LAST RESPECTS
9 Jan 2024 (Tuesday), 10.30am – 12.30pm at residence
Cortege leaves at 12.30pm
No 22A, Lorong 2G/1, Taman Bukit Bendera, 28400, Mentakab, Pahang
SASKAAR/ CREMATION
1pm, 9 Jan 2024 (Tuesday)
Tanah Perkuburan Hindu, No 2720, Jalan Bukit Kelulut, Kampung Tualang Ulu, 28000, Temerloh
Contact Person:
+65 9423 7600 – Vikramjit @ Vicky
+60 11 3130 3863 – Manjeet
+60 11 1111 1379 – Jassi
| Entry: 8 Jan 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here
You could never find the words to describe how much I loved you. No matter how beautiful the picture is or how polished your writing is, you read it quickly. To be honest, I think you should give it another chance soon. I will probably try to go on this hike again and again if you make sure it is safe.