Baladev Singh @ Debbo (1956 – 2024), Ex-TNB

MR BALADEV SINGH @ DEBBO S/O LATE JAWALA SINGH

3.5.1956 – 7.1.2024

Mr Baladev Singh @ Debbo s/o Late Jawala Singh (ex-TNB) passed away peacefully on 7th January 2024.

Last respects on 9th January (Tuesday), from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm, at their residence (No 14, Lorong Temenggung 39F/KS7, Taman Sejahtera, 41200 Klang Selangor)

Cortege leaves at 2.30pm for cremation at Crematorium Simpang Lima at 3.30 pm.

Enquires:

Hardave Singh (Boy) – 010 392 5013

Rajveen Kaur – 017 280 8113

Balraj – 010 220 4291

| Entry: 8 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

