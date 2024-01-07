Movie Review: Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food

Nayanthara in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food

By Asia Samachar | Movie Walla |

“Daughter of a the one who cooks God’s offering is in a place where meat is cooked!..How will I face our Lord Ranga?..If you wish to become a chef you must learn how to cook meat. But even to stand in such a place is an unforgivable sin.”

Those are the words of Annapoorani’s father who serves as the priest of the Srirangam temple. The ever supportive father is conflicted with his daughter’s dreams of becoming a top notch chef in India. It boils down to religious beliefs, deeply held convictions.

Sikhs, too, has their fair share of the to-eat or not-to-eat meat. In that light, some may be interested to watch Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.

This plot is converted into promoting meat eating, and it projects the message that to be chef you need to eat meat, noted one reviewer.

Of course, this newly released Tamil-language culinary drama film (available on Netflix) is more than just a discussion about diet.

Raised in an orthodox Brahmin family with her priest father, Annapoorani’s vegetarian upbringing becomes a significant hurdle in pursuing her culinary passion. Her journey unfolds as an extraordinary tale of life, filled with challenges and triumphs.

Main actress Nayanthara, who plays Annapoorani, delivers on her acting. Hailed as the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema, she made a debut in Hindi cinema with the Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Of course, they would be parts where you would make you cringe. But on the whole, it’s a movie you can sit back and watch. To those who got caught up with the to-eat or not-to-eat meat question earlier, relax.

RELATED STORY:

To eat meat or not to eat meat: That is not the question! (Asia Samachar, 18 Dec 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here