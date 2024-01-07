A Tribute to Our Maji, Ram Kaur: A Mother’s Legacy of Resilience, Sacrifice, and Cultural Fusion

The only form of entertainment for this hardworking lady was to watch a Hindi or Tamil movie at the Lido or Capitol cinema with the whole family once a month, even though the outing caused a dent in her pocket.

(L-R) Sarjit Kaur (youngest of the Tara siblings), Pola (writer), Karina Kaur (Pola’s wife), Maji – Ram Kaur, Harban, Tara Singh (Pola’s Dad), Kulwant Kaur & Inderjit Singh. Photo taken in 1976.

By Pola Singh | Malaysia |

Maji, our beloved Ram Kaur, was truly a woman of substance. Her life, woven with threads of strength, resilience, and unwavering love, serves as an inspiration to all who knew her. Born as Chan Yoke Lin, she faced the challenges of abject poverty, cultural shocks, and societal non-acceptance in a mixed-race marriage. As her ten siblings, we share her remarkable journey, urging Malaysians not to take their parents for granted.

From the very beginning, Maji encountered life’s adversities. Born tiny and forced to leave school early due to poverty, she defied the odds, growing into one of Malacca’s highly respected mothers. Marrying at 13 and becoming a mother at 15, her journey demanded relentless determination.

Maji’s commitment to her Punjabi roots was unwavering, despite her Chinese heritage. This fusion of cultures became apparent when our two elder sisters got married. She strictly adhered to Sikh wedding rituals, impressing the Malacca Punjabi community and showcasing her dedication to preserving cultural traditions.

To supplement the meagre household income, Maji ventured into businesses such as selling nasi lemak and kuih. However, her lack of entrepreneurship qualities and business acumen posed challenges to her ventures.

Despite the hardships, Maji sought solace in simple pleasures. The only form of entertainment for this hardworking lady was to watch a Hindi or Tamil movie at the Lido or Capitol cinema with the whole family once a month, even though the outing caused a dent in her pocket.

Maji’s life exemplified the resilience of a mother who, despite financial constraints, ensured there was always food on the table. Her determination and hard work were reflected in her daily routine, waking up at 5am and tirelessly going about her day until 9pm.

Her legacy extends beyond the challenges she faced. Two of her children, Pola and Jaib, became the first from Kampung Air Leleh to graduate from the University of Malaya in the early 70s, breaking new ground and paving the way for other kampung children to aspire to go to university. This achievement marked a significant milestone, reflecting Maji’s commitment to education as a means of overcoming societal biases and poverty.

Pola’s wedding held at the Gurdwara Sahib Melaka. From left: Ram Kaur, Karina Kaur (Pola’s wife), Dr Pola and Tara Singh (Pola’s dad)

As we reflect on the blessings we enjoy today, we acknowledge the sacrifices and prudent ways of our beloved Maji. She was indeed a woman of substance, turning challenges into opportunities and shaping her children with positivity and steadfastness.

We, the 10 siblings – the late Ajaib Kaur, Piaro Didi, Jaib, Pola, Heera, Harban, Iswander, Kulwant, Inderjit, and Sarjit Kaur – collectively send our love to our Maji, Ram Kaur. Her legacy will forever remain etched in our hearts. Through this tribute, we hope to remind everyone to be appreciative and grateful to their parents for the sacrifices that shape who they are today.

The 10 Tara siblings. From left (seated) – Piaro Didi, Jaib, Pola, Inderjit & the late Ajaib Kaur. From left (standing) – Heera, Sarjit, Iswander, Kulwant & Harban

Dr Pola Singh, fourth of the ten siblings, retired as Maritime Institute of Malaysia director-general in 2011 and authored ‘Uphill — The Journey of a Sikh-Chinese Kampung Boy’

RELATED STORY:

If you can afford, up your offering when you matha-tekna next (ਮੱਥਾ ਟੇਕਣਾ) (Asia Samachar,3 June 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here