Sikhs fear for their safety, MPs tell minister – Report

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

British MPs from constituencies with large Sikh communities have met Security Minister Tom Tugendhat to discuss safety concerns of their constituents, reports the BBC.

In September, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that there were credible reasons to believe the Indian state was involved in the death of a Sikh activist outside a gurdwara in a Vancouver suburb. The Indian government also strenuously denied the accusations. Then in November, US prosecutors said an Indian agent had been behind an unsuccessful plot to kill a Sikh separatist in New York, the report added.

“This is really serious information,” Preet Kaur Gill, the MP for Birmingham Edgbaston who led the group that met the minister, told the BBC.

On Sept 18, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped a bombshell when he told the House of Commons about “credible allegations” that the Indian government was involved in the June death of Nijjar in Surrey, B.C.

The allegations have sparked a row between Canada and India, including the expulsion of diplomats as well as counterclaims and accusations.

It has also been reported that several members of the Five Eyes, an intelligence-sharing network that includes the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, raised the June killing with Prime Minister Modi.

