Singapore para-lawn bowler Mawjit Singh remains positive after losing leg

“Representing Singapore in sports has always been a huge honour for me. Not everyone gets an opportunity to represent their country often, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to do so for over 25 years,” he tells Mothership

Mawjit Singapore para-lawn bowler

By Alfie Kwa | Singapore | Mothership |

“I could still achieve great things,” Mawjit Singh, a 56-year-old para-lawn bowler, said optimistically when I asked about his disability.

Despite losing a leg in a motorcycle accident in 1984, the para-athlete has lived out those words.

Since his accident, he’s represented Singapore in various competitions as a thrower and lawn bowler, bringing home medals over the years.

The 20-year-old Mawjit was fresh out of the army when he met with an accident. He lost consciousness and found himself in the hospital. Worst of all, he fractured his left leg, which caused gangrene. He was later told that his leg had to be amputated at the middle of his thigh.

“I was in disbelief, but mostly in immense pain so it took me a while to process everything that had happened as I was still in shock,” he said.

Declining to speak to me about the details of the accident, Mawjit instead turned my attention to how he set about recovering.

Still young, Mawjit knew he had a whole life ahead of him, which fueled him to “bounce back and accept the situation”.

While I interpreted this as another example of Mawjit’s optimism, he described it a different way — “determined”.

Like how he was “determined” to get out of the hospital and return to his daily routine.

“Or rather, how to overcome my new life,” he added, knowing he had to learn to move around with a wheelchair and crutches, and now a prosthetic leg.

After several years, in 1995, he met a group of athletes with disabilities who introduced him to shot put, discus, and javelin.

“I was drawn to it instantly.”

In 1999, he made his mark as a silver medalist in discus and shot put during the Far East and South Pacific Games for the Disabled. Even as Mawjit got older, the fire to compete did not fade. In 2014, he decided to transition to compete in lawn bowls.

