Charan Kaur Gudoh (1935 – 2024), Melbourne, Australia

Mrs Charan Kaur Gudoh

w/o Late Sardool Singh Hans @ Kartar Singh (Singapore)

2.4.1935 – 27.1.2024

Passed away peaceful in her sleep at her residence in Melbourne, Australia.

FUNERAL

Renowden Chapel, Springvale Botanical Cemetery

600 Princes Highway Springvale

Wednesday, 31 January, 2024 at 2.00pm

Followed by Alahniya da Path at Gurdwara Sahib Blackburn at 4pm.

Light refreshments will be served.

Sehaj Path da Bhog to be confirmed.

Click here for the funeral link

| Entry: 29 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here