Amritsar luggage delay riles Malaysia Airlines passengers – Report

By Asia Samachar | India |

Passengers of Malaysia Airlines (MAS) are facing inconvenience as there is a long delay in arrival of their luggage at their final destination. Several passengers have complained that they get their luggage after 12 days of arrival in Amritsar.

One of the affected passengers arrived on the morning of January 16 but got his luggage on Jan 27, a good 11 days later.

“I had to find out what was going on. I pressured the authorities on Tweeter for many days to get my luggage back,” Dr Jaspreet Singh, from Wellington, New Zealand, was quoted by the Tribune News Service.

However, a number of passengers from various countries have still not got their luggage back, the report added.

The report also stated that Amarjeet Singh, another passenger got his luggage after seven days, while Ravi Thind, who arrived on January 20, got his three missing bags after two days. Another passenger Jappy Singh, who travelled on January 22, is yet to get his luggage.

Experts claimed that fog was one of the reasons behind late delivery of luggage as an aircraft had to fill more fuel and leave passengers’ luggage behind. However, no official statement has been received from the Malaysia Airlines in this regard, the report added.

