Sardarni Bhupedar Kaur (Pindi) (1968 – 2024), Teluk Intan, Perak

SARDARNI BHUPEDAR KAUR (PINDI)
5.7.1968 – 27.1.2024
We are deeply saddened to share the passing away of Sardarni Bhupedar Kaur d/o Late Darbara Singh and Late Balvinder Kaur of Teluk Intan, Perak.
Wife of Late Sardara Singh s/o Jit Singh Ahluwalia and mother of Late Parveen Kaur d/o Sardara Singh
Siblings:
Valdev Singh / Malkit Kaur (Teluk Intan)
Nagedar Singh / Kulwinder Kaur
Dis’Vimther Kaur (Jasvinther)
Manjit Kaur / John Adnams
Lakhmer Singh (Merra Singh) / Hema Kaur
Harjit Kaur
Late Kolvat Singh (Kanti/Lopaz)
Charjit Kaur / Jagjit Singh
Awtar Kaur / Amrik Singh
Nephew and Nieces:
Thanjit Kaur, Randip Kaur, Sathvir Kaur, Manvir Kaur, Ruvinder Kaur
Amjit Singh, Pearlloni Kaur
Paramjit Kaur, Kelvinder Singh, Jasmir Singh
Rajit Kaur, Geita Kaur
Lakveer Singh
Sagadevan, Sajendra, Dhanish
Rashvin Pal Singh, Ashvin Pal Singh
Malvinder Singh, Salvinder Singh, Jas Simran Kaur
She will be dearly missed, lovingly remembered and forever cherished by all her siblings and their spouses, nephews, and nieces and their spouses and children, relatives and friends.
SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG
4th February 2024, Sunday 10am to 12pm
Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara (Main Darbar), 24, Jalan Raja Alang, Chow Kit, KL
Guru Ka Langgar will be served. (Vegetarian Lunch)
A beacon of kindness, radiated warmth even in the toughest times. Your presence, characterised by both laughter and occasional admonishment, enriched our lives, created a tapestry of memories that we forever cherish. Your legacy of kindness and love will endure in our hearts and prayers.
Contact:
012-523 3999 (Merra S)
012-456 7477 (Harjit K)
012-308 7477 (Charjit K)
| Entry: 29 Jan 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here