Sardarni Bhupedar Kaur (Pindi) (1968 – 2024), Teluk Intan, Perak

SARDARNI BHUPEDAR KAUR (PINDI)

5.7.1968 – 27.1.2024

We are deeply saddened to share the passing away of Sardarni Bhupedar Kaur d/o Late Darbara Singh and Late Balvinder Kaur of Teluk Intan, Perak.

Wife of Late Sardara Singh s/o Jit Singh Ahluwalia and mother of Late Parveen Kaur d/o Sardara Singh

Siblings:

Valdev Singh / Malkit Kaur (Teluk Intan)

Nagedar Singh / Kulwinder Kaur

Dis’Vimther Kaur (Jasvinther)

Manjit Kaur / John Adnams

Lakhmer Singh (Merra Singh) / Hema Kaur

Harjit Kaur

Late Kolvat Singh (Kanti/Lopaz)

Charjit Kaur / Jagjit Singh

Awtar Kaur / Amrik Singh

Nephew and Nieces:

Thanjit Kaur, Randip Kaur, Sathvir Kaur, Manvir Kaur, Ruvinder Kaur

Amjit Singh, Pearlloni Kaur

Paramjit Kaur, Kelvinder Singh, Jasmir Singh

Rajit Kaur, Geita Kaur

Lakveer Singh

Sagadevan, Sajendra, Dhanish

Rashvin Pal Singh, Ashvin Pal Singh

Malvinder Singh, Salvinder Singh, Jas Simran Kaur

She will be dearly missed, lovingly remembered and forever cherished by all her siblings and their spouses, nephews, and nieces and their spouses and children, relatives and friends.

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

4th February 2024, Sunday 10am to 12pm

Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara (Main Darbar), 24, Jalan Raja Alang, Chow Kit, KL

Guru Ka Langgar will be served. (Vegetarian Lunch)

A beacon of kindness, radiated warmth even in the toughest times. Your presence, characterised by both laughter and occasional admonishment, enriched our lives, created a tapestry of memories that we forever cherish. Your legacy of kindness and love will endure in our hearts and prayers.

Contact:

012-523 3999 (Merra S)

012-456 7477 (Harjit K)

012-308 7477 (Charjit K)

| Entry: 29 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

