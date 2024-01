Utam Singh Randhawa (1945 – 2024), Ex Postmaster, Klang

UTAM SINGH RANDHAWA

Ex Postmaster, Klang

15.4.1945 – 29.1.2024

Village: Udonangal, Amritsar

Wife: Prithipal Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Rajeshpal Singh Randhawa (deceased)

Narinderpal Kaur Randhawa (daughter)

Balvinderjit Singh Gill (son-in-law)

Grandchildren:

Manraj Singh Randhawa

Apsra Kaur Bhuller

Karamveer Singh Randhawa

Kabir Singh Bhuller

Ramdev Singh Bhuller

Saskaar / Cremation: 4.30pm, 29 January 2024 (Monday) at Klang crematorium

Cortège leaves from 147, Jalan Bangau, Taman Berkeley, Klang at 3pm

Path da Bhog: To be confirmed

Contact:

012 366 8881 (Tarandev Singh Bhuller)

017 338 5550 (Manraj Singh Randhawa)

| Entry: 29 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here