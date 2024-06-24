Mata Kertar Kaur Olikh (Taari) (1940 – 2024), Ipoh

MATA KERTAR KAUR OLIKH (TAARI) D/O LATE SUBA SINGH OLIKH
21.3.1940 – 24.6.2024
(Ipoh)
Mata Ji will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Husband: Late Moon Singh Sandhu
Children / Spouses:
Derlip Singh Sandhu & Salwant Kaur
Jit Kaur & Satpal Singh Parhar
Dilip Kaur Josen & Late Biant Singh Josen
Harbachan Kaur & Manjit Singh Dhaliwal
FUNERAL: 25 June 2024 (Tuesday)
Cortège departs from residence at 1pm (Add: No 3, Persiaran Bercham Selatan 12, Taman Desa Kencana 31400 Ipoh, Perak)
Saskaar / Cremation: Wadda Gurdwara Ipoh crematorium
AKHAND PATH:
Arambh (begins) at 9am, 5 July 2024 (Friday) at Gurdwara Sahib Bercham, Ipoh
Path da Bhog: 12pm, 7 July 2024 ( Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Bercham
Contact:
Derlip Singh (son) 012 547 6678
Salwant Kaur (daughter-in-law) 013 528 2938
| Entry: 24 June 2024 | Source: Family
