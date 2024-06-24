Mata Kertar Kaur Olikh (Taari) (1940 – 2024), Ipoh

MATA KERTAR KAUR OLIKH (TAARI) D/O LATE SUBA SINGH OLIKH

21.3.1940 – 24.6.2024

(Ipoh)

Mata Ji will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Husband: Late Moon Singh Sandhu

Children / Spouses:

Derlip Singh Sandhu & Salwant Kaur

Jit Kaur & Satpal Singh Parhar

Dilip Kaur Josen & Late Biant Singh Josen

Harbachan Kaur & Manjit Singh Dhaliwal

FUNERAL: 25 June 2024 (Tuesday)

Cortège departs from residence at 1pm (Add: No 3, Persiaran Bercham Selatan 12, Taman Desa Kencana 31400 Ipoh, Perak)

Saskaar / Cremation: Wadda Gurdwara Ipoh crematorium

AKHAND PATH:

Arambh (begins) at 9am, 5 July 2024 (Friday) at Gurdwara Sahib Bercham, Ipoh

Path da Bhog: 12pm, 7 July 2024 ( Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Bercham

Contact:

Derlip Singh (son) 012 547 6678

Salwant Kaur (daughter-in-law) 013 528 2938

