Mohinder Kaur Rachhpal Singh (1934 – 2024), Malacca

MOHINDER KAUR D/O RACHHPAL SINGH

Wife of late Sathiawan Singh Malhotra (Malacca)

16.11.1934 – 22.6.2024

Passed away peacefully on 22 June 2024, surrounded by loving family.

Missed dearly by:

Children/spouses – Bobby & Sharon, Madhu & Jeff, Shirin

Grandchildren – Kris, Simone, Sean & Joshua

All close relatives and friends

PATH DA BHOG

30 June 2024 (Sunday), 5pm to 7pm

Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa

(No. 41, Jalan Pahang, Titiwangsa, 53000 Kuala Lumpur)

For details, contact:

Bobby 019 985 8958

Madhu 018 974 2110

| Entry: 24 June 2024 | Source: Family

