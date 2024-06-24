Kirnal Singh Booth Singh (1945 – 2024), Tari MAS, Sri Sentosa

KIRNAL SINGH S/O BOOTH SINGH

(Tari MAS, Sri Sentosa)

1.6.1945 – 24.6.2024

Kirnal Singh (Tari MAS, Sri Sentosa) had passed away peacefully on 24 June 2024, surrounded by loving family.

Wife: Arajit Kaur (Jeeta) d/o Late Kerta Singh

Children:

Gurdip Singh (Deepa) Parkash Kaur (Shindi) Premjit Singh (Prem) Late Bhim Singh (Papu)

Will be missed dearly by grandchildren and families.

FUNERAL: 25 June 2024 (Tuesday)

2pm: Cortege departs from residence

(Address : Block 17-01-04, Taman Sri Sentosa Apt, Jalan Klang Lama, 58000, Kuala Lumpur)

https://maps.app.goo.gl/gK96o5KHFEwzKddD9 or click here

3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL)

https://maps.app.goo.gl/qGKPmsKbtUVgNsLD7 or click here

Deepa 0193839875

Shindi 0166511750

Prem 017-5532894

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 24 June 2024 | Source: Family

