Parvinder continues to lead Kelab Aman

“We are committed to promoting sports programs and introducing educational initiatives that support personal and professional growth of members,” he said in a note shared with Asia Samachar

L-R: Parvinder Singh Doal, Avethar Singh, Harnarain Singh Gill and Ravinder Singh Dhalliwal

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Lawyer Parvinder Singh Doal has been voted to continue to lead SSU Kelab Aman for a second term, with veteran flight crew Avethar Singh joining him as the vice president.

Beefing up the team are media and IT practitioner Harnarain Singh Gill as secretary and lawyer Ravinder Singh Dhalliwal as treasurer. Both won unopposed.

Parvinder, first elected into the club’s committee in 2018, plans to enhance member engagement, infrastructure development, financial stability, community building, sports development and educational initiatives.

“We are committed to promoting sports programs and introducing educational initiatives that support personal and professional growth of members,” he said in a note shared with Asia Samachar.

In the election, Parvinder received 261 votes against Buljeet Kaur who received 178 votes. In the VP content, Avethar received 232 votes against 201 for Mender Singh.

Some 450 members took part in the election held under the club’s new constitution at its AGM on May 26.

COMMITTEE FOR 2024/2026

President: Parvinder Singh Doal

Vice President: Avethar Singh

Honorary Secretary: Harnarain Singh Gill

Honorary Treasurer: Ravinder Singh Dhalliwal

Honorary Assistant Secretary: Amar Singh

Sports Chairman: Satvinder Singh

Committee Members:

Sukhvender Singh

Amrit Singh

Jagjeet Kaur

Daljeet Singh

Gurmukh Singh (Gary)

Amrit Singh

Gordev Singh

Sarendar Singh

Manvinder Singh Dhami

Disciplinary Board:

Chairman: Dr. Baljit Singh Sidhu

Sub-Committee Members:

Prithviraj Singh

Inderpal Singh Sohal

Samreet Singh Sagoo

Triptpal Kaur

RELATED STORY:

Lawmaker Gobind, Justice Harmindar made honorary members of Kelab Aman (Asia Samachar, 17 May 2018)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here