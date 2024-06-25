First Mithi Yaad: Late Sardar Harkam Singh Dalip Singh (1958 – 2023)

LATE SARDAR HARKAM SINGH S/O LATE DALIP SINGH

1958 – 2023

Sahej Path da Bhog

(First Barsi Prayers)

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

14 July 2024 (Sunday ),

From 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Guru Ka Langgar Will Be Served

Person to Contact

Gursharon Kaur 012 647 7059

Gurmeet Singh 016 701 6082

