Jesmere Kaur Parkash Singh (1953 – 2024), Kampung Pandan, KL

In Loving Memory of a Beloved Soul
JESMERE KAUR D/O PARKASH SINGH
8.4.1953 – 5.7.2024
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Leaving behind:
Husband: Karam Singh s/o Nand Singh
Children & Spouse: Sarabjeet Singh & Kalwant Kaur
Grandchildren: Sabrinajeet Kaur, Shwetajeet Kaur
Last respect to honour her beautiful life will be on Friday, 5th July 2024, 5pm onwards at 111A, Lorong Enam, Kampung Pandan, 55100, KL
Cortege leaves residence at 1pm, Saturday, 6th July 2024
Saskaar (Cremation) at 2.30pm, Saturday, 6th July 2024 at Japan Lake Yew Crematorium, KL
Contact:
Sarabjeet Singh 018 – 223 7439
Karam Singh 017 – 349 7158
| Entry: 5 July 2024 | Source: Family
