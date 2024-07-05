Jesmere Kaur Parkash Singh (1953 – 2024), Kampung Pandan, KL

In Loving Memory of a Beloved Soul

JESMERE KAUR D/O PARKASH SINGH

8.4.1953 – 5.7.2024

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

Leaving behind:

Husband: Karam Singh s/o Nand Singh

Children & Spouse: Sarabjeet Singh & Kalwant Kaur

Grandchildren: Sabrinajeet Kaur, Shwetajeet Kaur

Last respect to honour her beautiful life will be on Friday, 5th July 2024, 5pm onwards at 111A, Lorong Enam, Kampung Pandan, 55100, KL

Cortege leaves residence at 1pm, Saturday, 6th July 2024

Saskaar (Cremation) at 2.30pm, Saturday, 6th July 2024 at Japan Lake Yew Crematorium, KL

Contact:

Sarabjeet Singh 018 – 223 7439

Karam Singh 017 – 349 7158

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 5 July 2024 | Source: Family

