Mata Bhagwan Kaur Dhaliwal (1923-2024), Segambut, Kuala Lumpur

MATA BHAGWAN KAUR DHALIWAL

(1923-2024)

w/o Late Sardar Kernail Singh Chahil of Segambut, KL (Joga, Mansa)

d/o Late Sardar Bachan Singh Dhaliwal & Late Mata Harnam Kaur of Buntong, Ipoh (Wada Bhai Ka, Jaito)

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 26 June 2024

An exemplary role model, always generous with her wisdom and love

Sons / Daughters-in-law

Santokh Singh Chahil (SM (Rtd.), Maktab KKB, PDRM) / Banas Kaur Sohi

Sarjit Singh Chahil (Jack) (ex-Locomotive driver KTMB, Tumpat); Emrail-Leighton; Ircon; URSGates (S’pore); ex-M’sia Cricket Umpire)

Jaswant Singh Chahil (Insp. (Rtd.), S’pore Police) / Balbir Kaur Bariar

Naranjan Singh Chahil (ex-Jasa Kita) / Karinjeet Kaur Sidhu

Siblings / Spouses

Late Arjan Singh Dhaliwal (Postals Rtd.)

Late Amar Singh Dhaliwal (C.M.E.’s Off. Railways Rtd.) / Late Gurnam Kaur Cheema

Late Sarban Singh Dhaliwal (ACP (Rtd.), PDRM) / Late Harbhajan Kaur Chahil

Late Joginder Kaur Dhaliwal / Late Ujagar Singh Sidhu (Sgt. (Rtd), PDRM)

Late Joga Singh Dhaliwal (LLB) / Mata Gian Kaur

Grandchildren / Spouse

Surinder Kaur Chahil

Jagdish Kaur Chahil

Sanjit Kaur Chahil / Rohaz Kahloon (Bosky)

Hardeep Singh Chahil

Sandeep Singh Chahil (Sannie Chahil) / Harvinder Kaur Thind (Harveen Thind)

Satwant Singh Chahil

Great Grandchildren

Maya Kaur Chahil, Gauravdeep Singh Chahil, Serenedeep Kaur Chahil & Kyradeep Kaur Chahil

Brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a host of relatives and friends.

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 13 July 2024 from 09:30am to 11:30am

Gurdwara Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan, KL.

Guru ka Langgar will be served.

Address: Gurdwara Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan, No 24 Jalan Raja Alang, 50300 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/8Pnjwd1y7h5FD9iB9?g_st=iw

Contact: Naranjan (012 211 4596) | Hardeep (013 608 5418) | Sarjit (013 364 5701)

Entry: 5 July 2024

