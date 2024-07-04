Students who extend themselves do well in careers, APU founder tells KL Sikhi seminar

And how does one ‘extend’ themselves in college or university? DR PARMJIT SINGH says it is by being involved in clubs, societies, community and in the case of APU with students of over 80 nationalities present, expanding one’s socio-cultural horizons with new friendships.

Dr Parmjit Singh of APU

With 42 years, and counting, of a stellar mission in higher education, Dr Parmjit Singh, founder and CEO of APU University of Technology & Innovation has been thinking long and hard about whether there were any key denominators or personality traits that his more successful students had over those who were successful but not necessarily at the top of their professions. And he believes he has found it.

“I find that students who extend themselves in college/university are those who go on to do really well in their careers,” he said.

Parmjit was speaking at the ‘Sikhi & Sikh Youth in the 21st Century – Challenges and Prospects‘ seminar at the Asia Pacific in Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday (June 30). TO VIEW SEMINAR PROCEEDINGS, CLICK HERE (Recording courtesy of LiveSikhs)

SEE ALSO: Sikh youth ponder over challenges, prospects in 21st century

He describes the time in college/university as the critical period where the individual’s transformation has to take place.

And what does he mean by this?

“Look, that diploma/degree you get is just a ticket to get your foot in the door for that job interview. And when one walks in the room, what employers are looking at is how the fresh graduate carries themselves; their dressing; how they think; sense of confidence.

“Employers want professionals with degrees (when hiring fresh graduates), not students with a degree,” Parmjit reminded.

Dr Parmjit Singh in a group photo with the organising committee of the KL Sikhi seminar

And how does one ‘extend’ themselves in college or university? It’s by being involved in clubs, societies, community and in the case of APU with students of over 80 nationalities present, expanding one’s socio-cultural horizons with new friendships. Anything that goes beyond the education course one is pursuing.

“How much you get out of your higher education experience (extending yourself) depends on how much you put in,” he stressed.

Naturally life does not function in a straight line. And there will be those who may find the education they pursued does not give them career fulfilment or sense of purpose.

Hardev Kaur at the KL Sikhi seminar 2024

Using an example from his own family, where one of his children, after getting a PhD, is now going back to university to acquire a different skill to pursue a meaningful career, Parmjit encouraged the students to be different. “But you can only be different if pursue something that excites you.”

If you discover your passion in life, pursue it, he urged. “That will satisfy you for the rest of your life.”

But he adds a caveat and this reflects his nature as an educationist who wants to see students (not just his APU students) be successful in their careers. Be practical.

Pursue something that gives you a chance to build a successful career.

Karamjit Singh, founder and editor of the Digital News Asia, is a contributor at large at Asia Samachar.

