Saazish debuts as Malaysia’s first Punjabi language action movie

If you’re into action packed movies, then you may want to give Saazish a go.

Badged as Malaysia’s first Punjabi language action movie, Saazish debuts at selected cinemas nationwide today (June 4).

Saazish means conspiracy. And this movie, deploying both the Punjabi and Malay languages, has a mixture of love, family feud, crime and business.

The movie, running for 80 minutes, features Raveen, son of big gangster Jeeta, whose family has an illegal business in Kuala Lumpur.

Then there is Sandeep, a young man who owns a small cow’s milk business and his girlfiend Jasroop.

Jasroop’s father wants ism keen to get them married on the basis of property as Jasroop was bequeathed her grandfather’s estate conditionally after she turns 18 and gets married.

But there’s competition. Raveen uses various tactics to win Jasroop’s heart. At one point, he kidnaps Jasroop and Sandeep.

The movie features Kulbeer Singh, Avinder Singh, Amaan Singh Virk, Navinder Kaur, Adi Putra, Paul Masih, Balvinder Kaur, Harcharan Singh, Prince Hans and Chanchel Singh.

It was directed by Arjin Singh Uppal and produced by Baldev Singh and Harvinder Singh Uppal.

