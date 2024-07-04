Madam Phinno Veer Singh (1941 – 2024), Ipoh

In loving memory of a beloved soul

MADAM PHINNO D/O VEER SINGH

(Village: Balia, Amritsar),

Wife of the late Sardar Ajeet Singh s/o Asa Singh

Her soul departed to the heavenly abode at 00:11am, 4 July 2024.

Leaving behind beautiful memories to hold.

Her laughter, wisdom, and grace,

Forever in our hearts, a special place.

Missed dearly by her brother Harcharan Singh (Sentul), her children (daughters) Kuljit Kaur, Gursharan Kaur, Amarjit Kaur, Surinderjit Kaur, (son) Gurdarshan Singh, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, loving relatives and friends.

Her legacy of love and kindness,

In our hearts, will forever blossom.

Last respects to honor her beautiful life will be on Thursday, 4 July 2024, 5pm onwards, at 45, Laluan Rokam 16, Pekan Razaki 31350, Ipoh, Perak.

Cortege leaves residence at 12.30pm.

Saskaar (cremation) is at 1.30pm, Friday, 5 July 2024, at Kek Look Seah Crematorium, 144286, Jalan Bercham, 31400 Ipoh, Perak (Click here)

https://maps.app.goo.gl/z7G1qQLGC9YtgXDa6

For more details, contact

Gurdarshan Singh 012 300 0391

Gursharan Kaur 019 354 0803

As we bid farewell to a spirit so pure.

May she rest in peace,

In the embrace of heavenly bliss.

Her spirit shines bright in our hearts,

Forever remembered, never amiss.

Entry: 4 July 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here