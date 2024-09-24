First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Ajaib Singh (Ministry of Defence, PVR, Commissioner for Oaths Selayang)

First Mithi Yaad | In Loving Memory

SARDAR AJAIB SINGH

3.9.1955 – 24.10.2023

Ministry of Defence, PVR, Commissioner for Oaths Selayang, Selangor Darul Ehsan

We remember you with pride and gratitude,

Your memory is our greatest treasure,

In our hearts you hold a place,

That no one will ever fill,

A pillar of strength, your virtues continue to inspire us today & always.

PATH DA BHOG

6 October 2024 | Sunday

Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab, KL

9.00am – 10.30am: Sukhmani Sahib Path

10.30am – 11.45am: Kirtan & Katha

11.45am – 12noon: Sahej Path Da Bhog

Followed by Ardas & Guru Ka Langgar (Lunch)

Deeply missed and always remembered by:

Wife & Soulmate: Hardeal Kaur d/o Late Dalip Singh

Children / Spouses:

Keshminder Singh / Pajan Kaur Sandhu

Inderjit Singh / Dr. Taran Kaur Khera

Palvinder Kaur / Jasvinder Singh Gill

Grandchildren:

Jasleen Kaur, Jayveer Singh Roar & Jasmeet Kaur

Sister, Brother, In-Laws, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives & Friends.

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

For any further inquiries, please contact:

Hardeal Kaur 017 254 2271

Keshminder Singh 019 861 6505

Inderjit Singh 012 244 8384

Palvinder Kaur 017 259 0285

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 24 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

