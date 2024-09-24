First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Ajaib Singh (Ministry of Defence, PVR, Commissioner for Oaths Selayang)

First Mithi Yaad | In Loving Memory
SARDAR AJAIB SINGH
3.9.1955 – 24.10.2023
Ministry of Defence, PVR, Commissioner for Oaths Selayang, Selangor Darul Ehsan
We remember you with pride and gratitude,
Your memory is our greatest treasure,
In our hearts you hold a place,
That no one will ever fill,
A pillar of strength, your virtues continue to inspire us today & always.
PATH DA BHOG
6 October 2024 | Sunday
Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab, KL
9.00am – 10.30am: Sukhmani Sahib Path
10.30am – 11.45am: Kirtan & Katha
11.45am – 12noon: Sahej Path Da Bhog
Followed by Ardas & Guru Ka Langgar (Lunch)
Deeply missed and always remembered by:
Wife & Soulmate: Hardeal Kaur d/o Late Dalip Singh
Children / Spouses:
Keshminder Singh / Pajan Kaur Sandhu
Inderjit Singh / Dr. Taran Kaur Khera
Palvinder Kaur / Jasvinder Singh Gill
Grandchildren:
Jasleen Kaur, Jayveer Singh Roar & Jasmeet Kaur
Sister, Brother, In-Laws, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives & Friends.
Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family.
For any further inquiries, please contact:
Hardeal Kaur 017 254 2271
Keshminder Singh 019 861 6505
Inderjit Singh 012 244 8384
Palvinder Kaur 017 259 0285
Entry: 24 Sept 2024
