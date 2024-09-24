First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Ajaib Singh (Ministry of Defence, PVR, Commissioner for Oaths Selayang)

First Mithi Yaad | In Loving Memory 

SARDAR AJAIB SINGH

3.9.1955 – 24.10.2023 

Ministry of Defence, PVR, Commissioner for Oaths Selayang, Selangor Darul Ehsan

We remember you with pride and gratitude, 
Your memory is our greatest treasure, 
In our hearts you hold a place, 
That no one will ever fill, 
A pillar of strength, your virtues continue to inspire us today & always.

PATH DA BHOG 

6 October 2024 | Sunday 

Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab, KL 

9.00am – 10.30am: Sukhmani Sahib Path 

10.30am – 11.45am: Kirtan & Katha 

11.45am – 12noon: Sahej Path Da Bhog

 Followed by Ardas & Guru Ka Langgar (Lunch) 

Deeply missed and always remembered by: 

Wife & Soulmate: Hardeal Kaur d/o Late Dalip Singh

Children / Spouses: 

Keshminder Singh / Pajan Kaur Sandhu 

Inderjit Singh / Dr. Taran Kaur Khera 

Palvinder Kaur / Jasvinder Singh Gill 

Grandchildren: 

Jasleen Kaur, Jayveer Singh Roar & Jasmeet Kaur 

Sister, Brother, In-Laws, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives & Friends. 

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family. 

For any further inquiries, please contact: 

Hardeal Kaur 017 254 2271 

Keshminder Singh 019 861 6505 

Inderjit Singh 012 244 8384 

Palvinder Kaur 017 259 0285

