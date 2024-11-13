Event | Malaysia: NKJ at Tatt Khalsa for 3-days

Popular British kirtan jatha Nirvair Khalsa Jatha prime kirtani Bhai Harinder Singh will be conducting programmes at at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khasa for next three days, starting Nov 13, 2024 (Wed).

The Kuala Lumpur gurdwara is also organising a free dental check up on Nov 15, (Friday), 9am to 12pm in conjunction with 555th birthday of Guru Nanak.

