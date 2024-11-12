Malaysian navy gets a Sikh Commander

Commander Parminder Singh gets his pinning from Royal Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Zulhelmy Ithnain and his wife Jesheran Kaur on Nov 11, 2024.

Parminder Singh, son a security guard who was born in Ipoh and grew up in Sungai Siput, has been promoted to a commander of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

The 41-year old navy officer was commissioned into the navy in 2006 after graduating from Akademi Angkatan Tentera (ATMA) under Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM).

The leftenan commander received his promotion in a pining-on ceremony led by the RMN chief Admiral Zulhelmy Ithnain. Parminder’s wife Jesheran Kaur also took part in the ceremony yesterday (Nov 11).

This makes Parminder the second serving Sikh commander in the RMN, following in the footsteps of Commander Ajit Singh from from the seamen branch.

Parminder serves in the supply branch of the navy and now holds the distinction of being the first Sikh commander of that branch. The other two brances are seamen and engineers.

His father Dalbir Singh @ Bira worked as a security guard at a factory and his mother Lakho was a housewife. The youngest child in the family, Parminder has five siblings.

“My parents never went to school but they made sure my siblings and I were educated and strive to be someone in life. They really sacrificed their life for us because they didn’t want us to to go through the hardship they endured,” Parminder, known as Prem Malhi within his friend cirlce, told Asia Samachar.

Commander Parminder Singh’s parents at his commissioning and graduation day in 2005

