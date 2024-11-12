Kg Pandan rolls out nagar kirtan, carnival on Nov 16

Event | Malaysia: A carnival, high tea and a nagar kirtan will be held on Saturday (Nov 16, 2024) at a Kuala Lumpur gurdwara with a clear view of the Merdeka 118, the second-tallest building and structure in the world.

Welcome to a fun-filled day at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Jalan Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur.

Check out the details and join the fun. Click here or here for details.

