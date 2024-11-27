Sardar Mehar Singh (1940 – 2024), Petaling Jaya

Sardar Mehar Singh s/o Puran Singh

(Petaling Jaya)

Village: Chuharchak

16.12.1940 – 26.11.2024

It is with deep sorrow that we, the family of Sardar Mehar Singh, announce the passing of our much cherished and beloved pillar of strength.

Wife: Madam Mendar Kaur d/o Mhan Singh

Residence Address: No. 37, Jalan 14/60, 46100, Petaling Jaya , Selangor

Details of funeral arrangements will follow shortly.

Contact:

013 364 0423 (Jas)

012 381 0959 (Nermal)

013 630 1216 (Alan)

Entry: 27 Nov 2024

