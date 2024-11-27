Terengganu Sikh student bags coveted royal award

Preti Kaur Gill wins UKM’s Anugerah Pendidikan Diraja 2024

Preti Kaur Gill, who hails from the Malaysian state of Terengganu, is one of the recipients of the prestigious Anugerah Pendidikan Diraja (Royal Education Award) this year.

The 23-year-old student studied communication media at University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

She was presented the keenly sought after award at the university’s 52nd convocation last week.

When interviewed for a university broadcast, she advised fellow students to diligently follow their faith, study smart and manage their time well.

Preti has been an active student inside and outside the university, including acting as UKM’s student ambassador.

