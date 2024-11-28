Gyani Mahinder Kaur Bedi (1932 – 2024), Ipoh

GYANI MAHINDER KAUR BEDI
18.10.1932 – 27.11.2024
Husband: Late Mahinder Singh Bedi (Railways)
Leaving Behind
Children / Spouses:
Prithviraj Singh & Satwant Kaur (Annamalai)
Aishah Khan
Datin Baljeet Kaur & Dato Naran Singh
Perminder Kaur & Dr. Marikh Singh (Parit Buntar)
Satpal Singh & Sarabjit Kaur (Polly)
Dalbir Singh & Kiranjit Kaur
Suchdev Singh & Rattiya Bedi (Seema)
Grandchildren:
Gurpreet, Gursimran, Manmeet, Jagjeevan, Yusof, Yasin, Habibah, Ashvin, Akash, Kelvin, Gurvin, Salvin, Harsimran, Amandeep, Seemar, Kabir
Grandchildren In-law:
Paul, Claudia, Zaheen, Gurvinder, Karenjeet, Mel Wong, Hanesha, Wrakesh
Great Grandchildren:
Amir, Yasmine, Zubair, Umar, Haleena, Emanat, Mikha
Last Rites at Residence:
No. 5, Lebuh 5, Taman Wah Keong, 31400, Ipoh
Final Journey (Cremation): 29 Nov 2024 (Friday)
11:00 am – Cortege leaves for cremation ground
11: 30 am – Cremation (saskaar) at Kek Look Seah Crematorium, Bercham
Antim Ardaas & Paath Da Bhog
Gurdwara Sahib Greentown (Ashby Road)
7 Dec 2024 (Saturday), from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm
Dato Naran 019 – 557 4864
Dave 012 – 506 0390
Akashdeep 012 – 239 2007
Gurvin 017 – 593 5003
| Entry: 28 November 2024 | Source: Family
