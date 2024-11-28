Gyani Mahinder Kaur Bedi (1932 – 2024), Ipoh

GYANI MAHINDER KAUR BEDI

18.10.1932 – 27.11.2024

Husband: Late Mahinder Singh Bedi (Railways)

Leaving Behind

Children / Spouses:

Prithviraj Singh & Satwant Kaur (Annamalai)

Aishah Khan

Datin Baljeet Kaur & Dato Naran Singh

Perminder Kaur & Dr. Marikh Singh (Parit Buntar)

Satpal Singh & Sarabjit Kaur (Polly)

Dalbir Singh & Kiranjit Kaur

Suchdev Singh & Rattiya Bedi (Seema)

Grandchildren:

Gurpreet, Gursimran, Manmeet, Jagjeevan, Yusof, Yasin, Habibah, Ashvin, Akash, Kelvin, Gurvin, Salvin, Harsimran, Amandeep, Seemar, Kabir

Grandchildren In-law:

Paul, Claudia, Zaheen, Gurvinder, Karenjeet, Mel Wong, Hanesha, Wrakesh

Great Grandchildren:

Amir, Yasmine, Zubair, Umar, Haleena, Emanat, Mikha

Last Rites at Residence:

No. 5, Lebuh 5, Taman Wah Keong, 31400, Ipoh

Final Journey (Cremation): 29 Nov 2024 (Friday)

11:00 am – Cortege leaves for cremation ground

11: 30 am – Cremation (saskaar) at Kek Look Seah Crematorium, Bercham

Antim Ardaas & Paath Da Bhog

Gurdwara Sahib Greentown (Ashby Road)

7 Dec 2024 (Saturday), from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Dato Naran 019 – 557 4864

Dave 012 – 506 0390

Akashdeep 012 – 239 2007

Gurvin 017 – 593 5003

| Entry: 28 November 2024 | Source: Family

