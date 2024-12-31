Dr Manmohan Singh: Priceless diamond

Manmohan Singh and a Rupee note with his signature – Illustration: R. Rajesh/The Hindu

In free India there has been only one person who has held top Government positions and the only non-politician who could occupy the chair of Prime Minister of India and that too twice. This great son of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, passed away on 26th December in New Delhi.

Born in 1932 in a village called Gah in Jhelum district (Pakistan), he studied in the village school and later on in Khalsa school, Chakwal and passed metric from Peshawar. My maternal grandmother was from this village and I had gone there in 1943. It is located on a small hillock with mud huts and few Pucca houses. Due to Partition of the country in 1947, his family came to Amritsar as refugee.

He did his M.A. in Economics from Government College, Hoshiarpur and got a study scholarship. He set a landmark by getting Ph.D from both Cambridge and Oxford Universities. He became Professor in Delhi School of Economics and later joined the World Bank, Washington.

Knowing his reputation as an cconomist, Indira Gandhi, Prime Minister of India, appointed him Advisor Ministry of Commerce in 1971. This was the start of his brilliant carrier in the Central Government. He was soon shifted as Advisor Ministry of Finance.

He was so successful that he was made Governor Reserve Bank of India. His name appeared on the Indian currency notes. After completion of the term he was appointed Vice Chairman Planning Commission of India where he handled with all State Governments and set the ball rolling of the development in the Country. Next position was Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister of India. UNO invited him to Geneva (Switzerland) to be Chairman of South Commission where he interacted with various countries.

The newly elected Prime Minister Narshima Rao appointed him as Finance Minister in 1991. India at that time was almost a bankrupt and he brought the country out of poverty and made it again shinning in the world. Big Industries started operating again, foreigners rushed back and started setting up factories. It is recorded that India became free from political slavery in 1947 but it could get Economic freedom when Dr. Manmohan Singh became Finance Minister.

He got praise from all sections of society while presenting the budget every year. He was member of the Upper House Rajya Sabha and remained leader of the opposition when Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was Prime Minister.

When Congress won the Lok Sabha elections in 2004, Sonia Gandhi preferred Dr. Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister instead of herself. He headed the collation Government having obstacles from the alliance partners but his humble nature, listening to everyone, honesty and foreign fame made him successful. He became the Prime Minister of India twice.

The historic contribution was making friendship with the United States and getting the nuclear deal approved by the US Senate and Indian Parliament. This was a biggest step for India’s security and development, though it was opposed by many political parties. News stories appeared how he involved leading persons of Indian Diaspora to win over the senators. Dr. Manmohan Singh himself spent days in Washington to convince President Bush for this deal.

Dr. Manmohan Singh tried his best to make a permanent friendship agreement with Pakistan. He had several meetings with General Musharraf, President of Pakistan. People expected that eternal cold war would soon end, but his own party did not stand with him and the plan could not succeed. He could not even visit his ancestral village Gaha.

This is the first time in India that a non-political person and belonging to Minority Sikh Community could achieve such high positions. He remained a true follower of Guru Nanak and always adopted His Philosophy of making everyone a friend and to be helpful to common man. He provided maximum help to Maharashtra Government in the improvement of Hazur Sahib, Nanded in 2008 on Guru Gobind Singh centenary celebrations. Guru Granth Centre in Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar is his humble gift. He remained a member of the Rajya Sabha till the end.

S. Nirmal Singh (Florida USA) known scholar, has written “the extraordinary contributions of Dr. Manmohan Singh to India’s progress and development is unique. As a scholar, economist, and statesman, his journey from a humble background to becoming the architect of India’s economic reforms is truly inspiring. His dedication to serving the nation, coupled with his integrity and humility, makes him a role model for future generations”.

I’m happy to record that unprecedented praise to the departing leaders has been showered on him by the entire media in India and across the world.

