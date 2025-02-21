Datin Ranjit Kaur (1941 – 2025), Seremban

DATIN RANJIT KAUR W/O DATUK PIARA SINGH

18.6.1941 – 21.2.2025

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.

Datin Ranjit Kaur w/o Datuk Piara Singh has passed away peacefully on 21st February 2025

surrounded by her loved ones.

~A force of nature who was a granddaughter, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend,

role model for so many far and wide.

She built a life of love from nothing, and gave her love freely and generously.~

Details of wake are as follows:-

KUALA LUMPUR

21st Feb 2025 (Friday)

9.00 pm – 11.00 pm

Venue: Parlour 21 Nirvana Memorial Center, No.1, Jalan 1/116A off Jalan Sungai Besi, 57100 KL

SEREMBAN

22nd Feb 2025 (Saturday)

11.00 am – 3.00 pm

Venue: Anokhraj, 61 Jalan Kilat, 70200 Seremban

SASKAAR / CREMATION

22nd Feb 2025 (Saturday)

3.15pm: Cortège leaves home

4.00 pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

2nd March (Sunday)

9 am onwards at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Satvinder Singh 019 262 7337

Phoopinder Kaur 012 33 222 33

Mandeshpal Singh 012 3080 123

