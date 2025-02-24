Nisib Kaur (1944 – 2025), Rawang

Nisib Kaur d/o Late Santa Singh

(18.4.1944 – 24.2.2025)

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved mother Bibi Nisib Kaur d/o late Santa Singh and husband Ranjit Singh from Rawang on 24th February 2025.

Missed by children, grandchildren, great grandchild, family members and friends.

Husband: Ranjit Singh s/o Raja Singh

Children & Spouses:

Late Surender Kaur

Surjit Singh & Nita Davendra

Herbinder Singh & Cheng Siew Hoon

Jaswant Singh & Parveen Kaur

LAST RITES

24h February 2025 (Monday)

3.00pm: Cortage leaves from No 55, Jalan 4/24, Taman Bukit Rawang Jaya, 48000, Rawang, Selangor

4.00pm – Saskaar (cremation) at Serendah Crematorium

PATH DA BHOG

2 March 2025 (Sunday), 10am-12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Rawang

For details, please contact:

Jaswant Singh 019 616 7185

Entry: 24 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

