Lightning strikes Taiping Nishan Sahib, again

The shoulder of the Nishan Sahib at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping damaged in a lightning strike on Feb 24, 2025

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Lightning striked the Nishan Sahib shoulder at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping, Perak, during heavy downpour Monday (25 Feb 2025). No injury was reported.

“It has happened a couple of times in the last few years,” a gurdwara committee member told Asia Samachar. They are looking into fixing a lightning arrester.

CHECK THE REPORT AT OUR FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

RELATED STORY:

Nostalgic Sikh gathering as Taiping turns 150 (Asia Samachar, 8 July 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here