Sardar Nagindar Singh (Sam) (1968 – 2025), Klang

SARDAR NAGINDAR SINGH (SAM)

s/o Late Sardar Lal Singh & Late Sardarni Pritam Kaur

(Jalan Kapar, Klang)

Village: Bapiana, Mansa

11.1.1968 – 25.2.2025

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Beloved Brother on 25th February 2025, Dearly missed by sisters, brothers, brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

LAST RITES

26 Feb 2025 (Wednesday)

3pm: Cortège leaves from 1003a, Jalan Kapar, Kawasan 18, 41400 Klang Selangor. (Beside: Proton Pantai Bharu Jalan Kapar).

4pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Simpang Lima, Klang.

Path Da Bhog: To be announced.

Contact:

Kaur Singh (Brother): 019 – 335 7645

Nim (Niece): 014 – 327 2616

| Entry: 25 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

