The epic Ipoh-Singapore ride is underway

A group of cyclists left Ipoh, Perak, on Sunday (Feb 23) for Singapore, covering a distance of 650km. These enthusiastic Ride2Serve participants have two wonderful causes in mind? Asia Samachar is a media partner of the event.

They made stopovers at Bidor (Feb 23), Serendah (Feb 24), Port dickson (Feb 25) and Melaka (Feb 26). Their next stop will be Batu Pahat (Feb 27) before they return to Singapore.

The next stretch, from Port Dickson to Malacca, was a familiar to most of the riders keen to dig into cendol and grab some pisang goreng at pit stops.

Malacca will be a good rest stop for the dedicated riders as they prepare for the last stretch back home. And that’s 48 hours before they reach back to Central Sikh Temple for a rousing welcome!

Ride2Serve 2025 will raise funds for the Punjabi Education Centres (PECs) run by the education wing of the Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM) as well as the Sikh Welfare Council Singapore (SIWEC).

KDM, which operates from its headquarters in Ipoh, is a national Sikh organisation which has taken up the responsibility to implement the PEC programme. It works closely with other Sikh societies, gurdwara management committees and the Sikh community to ensure Punjabi education is made available in all major cities and towns in Malaysia.

Launched in 1995, SIWEC is one of the key Sikh institutions in Singapore. Over the past two and a half decades, it has evolved from providing basic assistance to needy Sikh families to offering a wide range of social, financial, educational and mental health support services, to assist the wider Singapore community as well. More details here.

