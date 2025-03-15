Harsewak Singh Kang (Singapore)

Join us to the celebrate the life of
Harsewak Singh Kang
AKHAND PATH
Katong Gurdwara
(17 Wilkinson Rd Singapore 436673)
Friday, 28th March 2025, 8.30am to
Sunday, 30th March 2025, 10am Bhog
Guru ka Langaar will be served on all days
| Entry: 15 March 2025 | Source: Family
