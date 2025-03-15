Harsewak Singh Kang (Singapore)

Join us to the celebrate the life of

Harsewak Singh Kang

AKHAND PATH

Katong Gurdwara

(17 Wilkinson Rd Singapore 436673)

Friday, 28th March 2025, 8.30am to

Sunday, 30th March 2025, 10am Bhog

Guru ka Langaar will be served on all days

| Entry: 15 March 2025 | Source: Family

