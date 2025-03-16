Action comedy Dhoom Dham brigns together Veer, with borderline OCD about rules, and Koyal who is secretly a badass

Veer (Pratik Gandhi) and Koyal (Yami Gautam) in Dhoom Dham – Photo: Netflix

By Asia Samachar | Movie Review |

Action comedy Dhoom Dham is entertaining. It revolves around an arranged marriage of two completely different characters, both with hidden talents of fight and flight. The perfect arrangement of two pods in a pea, or is it poles apart, or a combo of the two.

The new Netflix India, a Hindi-language original film, features Veer (Pratik Gandhi) and Koyal (Yami Gautam).

They were brought together by fate. Initially, they thought they were very much alike, only to learn how different they were and how their strengths/differences complemented each other.

In a whirlwind of action, love blossoms when opposites attract.

Veer is borderline Dhoom Dham: A Bride, a Groom, and a Web of Danger about rules while Koyal is secretly a badass—but his straight-laced antics border on idiocy in an extreme situation.

What is one memorable dialogue from the Hindi-language original film? This is the pick by Decider.com. Not even halfway through the film, Veer’s antiquated thoughts about how a woman should act finally reach a point of no return and Koyal unleashes a tirade for the ages. “Who misbehaves? Men. Who harasses? Men. And whose freedom is taken away? Women’s. So yes we may lie to our parents, but that doesn’t mean we have loose morals. We just have one life and we have the right to live it to the fullest,” she spews at him, without one word out of place. I gave this speech a standing ovation in my living room and every man should really hear—and I mean actually hear—the words she says.

The film is a whirlwind of chaos, charm, and thrills, a rollercoaster ride that smashes together action, comedy, and romance into one delightful, unpredictable spectacle. From the very first moment, we’re thrown headfirst into the madness. On their wedding night, their honeymoon is hijacked by a group of goons who demand something called “Charlie,” according to a review by Filmfare.

On the whole, a wonderful movie, bringing about a hearty laugh and a warm feeling. Will the relationship blossom or will they eventually part ways?

RELATED STORY:

Movie Review: Heeramandi peeps into the lives of courtesans (Asia Samachar, 22 May 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here