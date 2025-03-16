Gobind Singh Deo named DAP chairman, follows footsteps of his father Karpal Singh

Gobind Singh Deo (front, left) at DAP’s 2025 annual general meeting in Shah Alam, Selangor, on 16 March 2025. He was appointed as the party’s chairman, following the footsteps of his father Karpal Singh – Photo: DAP Facebook

Lawyer-cum-politician Gobind Singh Deo takes over the chairmanship of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), 21 years after his father Karpal Singh was appointed chairman of the influential political party now part of Malaysia’s federal government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Gobind, 51, previously the party’s deputy chairman, is the Damansara MP and Minister of Digital in the federal governement.

He steps into DAP which is at its strongest position politically with 40 MP and close to 100 state assemblymen, and continuing to lead the Penang state government.

Gobind was selected as the party’s chairman, replacing former finance minister Lim Guan Eng, by the newly elected 30-member central executive committee (CEC). In the 2025-2028 CEC election, Gobind topped the list when he secured 2,785 votes.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook was selected to continue as the secretary general, the party’s most powerful position.

In 2004, Karpal was appointed as DAP chairman, taking over from Lim Kit Siang. Karpal served the role until his death in a road accident in 2014.

Ramkarpal Singh, Gobind’s younger brother who was also injured in the 2014 auto accident, was reelected into the CEC, ranking 23rd with 1,917 votes.

“It’s truly an honor to be part of this journey as we work together to shape the future,” Gobind wrote in a social media post after the party event in Shah Alam, Selangor, today (March 16) which was also attended by Anwar.

Gobind Singh Deo sharing the Nanakshahi New Year greetings on his Facebook – Photo: Gobind Singh Facebook

