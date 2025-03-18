Ramjeet Virk leaves Dutch Lady Malaysia for global marketing role

During her stint in Malaysia, Ramjeet had overseen the construction of the company’s new manufacturing facility in Enstek, Negeri Sembilan. The production transfer to state-of-the-art IR4.0 facility was successfully completed in thethird quarter of 2024.

Ramjeet Kaur Virk leaves Dutch Lady, takes on global marketing role at Royal FrieslandCampina

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Ramjeet Kaur Virk is set to leave her role as managing director of Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad to take on a global marketing role with Dutch multinational dairy cooperative Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

The 48-year-old marketing specialist has been serving as the MD of the Malaysian outfit since July 2021.

Ramjeet is set to resign from her current role effective 15 April to take on the role of Global Director Marketing FrieslandCampina Professional Business Group, according to the company’s filing to the Bursa Malaysia yesterday.

During her stint in Malaysia, Ramjeet had overseen the construction of the company’s new manufacturing facility in Enstek, Negeri Sembilan. The production transfer to state-of-the-art IR4.0 facility was successfully completed in thethird quarter of 2024.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. is a Dutch multinational dairy cooperative which is based in Amersfoort, Netherlands. It is the result of a merger between Friesland Foods and Campina on 30 December 2008.

Ramjeet has been with FrieslandCampina for over 13 years. Prior to her current appointment, Ramjeet was the Marketing Director for the Consumer Dairy Business of the company since 2018. Before that, she was the International Marketing Manager at FrieslandCampina Asia based in Singapore, and Marketing Manager at PT Frisian Flag Indonesia.

She has more than 20 years of experience in various commercial roles, namely in marketing, sales and shopper functions. Her career started in other leading fast-moving consumer goods organisations such as British American Tobacco (M) Sdn Bhd and Heineken Malaysia Berhad (previously known as Guinness Anchor Berhad).

She has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics, Banking and Finance from the London School of Economics, United Kingdom.

She will be replaced by Veronika Winanti Wahyu Utami who was previously the Marketing Director for Consumer Dairy & Specialized Nutrition at Frisian Flag Indonesia (FrieslandCampina Indonesia) since 2022.

