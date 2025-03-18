Dr Parkash Kaur Sra (1956 – 2025), Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam

DR PARKASH KAUR SRA D/O LATE GURDEV SINGH

(1956 – 2025)

Wife of Dr Ranjit Singh Sekhon

With much grief and sorrow the family of Dr Parkash Kaur wishes to inform of her passing.

She was taken ill some months back and was under close and caring health care. By Waheguru’s grace she passed on peacefully this morning at 6.50 am the 18 th of March 2025 leaving behind her loving husband Dr Ranjit and their daughters Harpreet and Kareshma, sons in law, grandchildren and family and friends to grieve her passing.

Dr Parkash was a soft spoken loving wife to Dr Ranjit, a caring mother to their daughters and ever earnest thoughtful and endearing to all who knew her.

Her family and loved ones are joined by all close near and dear in prayers for her eternal rest in Wahegurus exalted abode.

The final rites are as follows

WAKE & LAST RESPECTS

Residence (No.16, Jalan Anggerik Eria, 31/104B, Kota Kemuning)

5pm to 9pm

CREMATION

2pm, Thursday, 20th March

Nirvana Memorial, Shah Alam

Ashes (ਫੁਲ) Ceremony: Friday 21th March at 9am

AKHAND PAATH

5pm, 21st March – 23rd March (Friday to Sunday)

Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam

PAATH DA BHOG

5pm, Sunday, 23rd March

Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam

Dearly Missed by

Dr Ranjit Singh Sekhon (Husband)

Dr Harpreet Kaur (daughter) and Dr Sivraj

Dr Kareshma Kaur (daughter) and Kiret Singh Ahluwalia (son in law)

Grandchildren. Family and friends.

| Entry: 18 March 2025 | Source: Family

