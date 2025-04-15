Forever in Our Hearts

SARDARNI BALJIT KAUR

Sardarni Baljit Kaur w/o the late Sardar Pergas Singh (former H.A. Tapah GH, of Canning Garden, Ipoh), and d/o the late Bakhtawar Singh (Burj Hari Singh, Punjab) returned to WaheGuru Ji’s abode on 12 April, 2025.

Children / Daughters-in-law

Dr Manmohan Singh / The late Balwinder Kaur

The late Mohn Kaur

The late Hardip Singh / Jit Kaur

Kuljit Singh

Ravinder Singh / Romila Singh

Grandchildren

Manjit Singh

Tejpal Singh

Arvind Kaur

Mira Singh

Ryan Jeet Singh

Great Grandchildren

Jezreen Kaur

Sukhraj Singh

Sartajs Singh

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS

20th April 2025, 10 am to 12 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Ashby Road, Ipoh

House address: No.40, Jalan Perak, Canning Garden, 31400, Ipoh, Perak

Kuljit – 016 530 6841

Manvinder – 016 553 3114

Her family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation for the outpouring of support and love.

