Forever in Our Hearts
SARDARNI BALJIT KAUR
Sardarni Baljit Kaur w/o the late Sardar Pergas Singh (former H.A. Tapah GH, of Canning Garden, Ipoh), and d/o the late Bakhtawar Singh (Burj Hari Singh, Punjab) returned to WaheGuru Ji’s abode on 12 April, 2025.
Children / Daughters-in-law
Dr Manmohan Singh / The late Balwinder Kaur
The late Mohn Kaur
The late Hardip Singh / Jit Kaur
Kuljit Singh
Ravinder Singh / Romila Singh
Grandchildren
Manjit Singh
Tejpal Singh
Arvind Kaur
Mira Singh
Ryan Jeet Singh
Great Grandchildren
Jezreen Kaur
Sukhraj Singh
Sartajs Singh
PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS
20th April 2025, 10 am to 12 pm
Gurdwara Sahib Ashby Road, Ipoh
House address: No.40, Jalan Perak, Canning Garden, 31400, Ipoh, Perak
Kuljit – 016 530 6841
Manvinder – 016 553 3114
Her family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation for the outpouring of support and love.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 15 April 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here